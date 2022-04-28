Home  >  News

Nasa 500 pulis mula MPD, SPD nakaboto na sa local absentee voting

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2022 10:27 AM

MAYNILA — Apat na lang na miyembro ng Manila Police District na nagpalista sa local absentee voting ang hindi pa nakakaboto.

Base sa huling datos ng MPD-Public Information Office, 110 mula sa kabuuang 114 na tauhan ng MPD ang nakaboto na sa unang araw ng local absentee voting para sa halalan 2022.

Isinagawa sa multi-purpose hall ng MPD headquarters sa UN Avenue sa Maynila ang local absentee voting.

Inaasahan na makokompleto ang mga boto sa hanay ng MPD bago ang Biyernes o Abril 29 na huling araw ng LAV.

Samantala, nasa 385 naman na mga miyembro ng Southern Police District ang nakaboto na para sa halalan 2022.

Sa mismong tanggapan ng SPD isinasagawa ang LAV mula alas-8 ng umaga hanggang alas-5 ng hapon.

Kasama sa mga boboto ang mga police units na naka-locate sa SPD gaya ng National Capital Region Police Office, Special Action Force at Aviation Security Group.

Ayon sa SPD-PIO, nasa 1,092 ang bilang ng mga ito.

