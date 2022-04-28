Home  >  News

Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recants allegations vs De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Apr 28 2022

Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recanted his previous testimony implicating detained Senator Leila de Lima in an alleged prison drug trafficking operation.

Espinosa now claims his statements were made under duress. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2022
 
