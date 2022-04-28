Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recants allegations vs De Lima
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 28 2022 11:59 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Kerwin Espinosa, Leila de Lima, war on drugs
- /news/04/29/22/higit-460k-doses-ng-pfizer-vaccine-dumating-sa-pilipinas
- /video/business/04/29/22/ph-shares-snap-2-day-losing-streak
- /video/news/04/29/22/doh-1st-omicron-subvariant-case-has-over-40-close-contacts
- /video/news/04/29/22/4-dead-after-bridge-in-bohol-town-collapses
- /video/news/04/29/22/ph-fishing-boat-crew-rammed-by-chinese-vessel-to-get-compensation