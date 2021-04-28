Teachers to get fewer vacation days in proposed Aug. 23 class opening, says educators group

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Teachers will get fewer vacation days, if classes for school year 2021-2022 start on August 23, a group of educators said Wednesday.

This will give teachers only 59 vacation days, when they are entitled to at least 80 under the rules, said Raymond Basilio, secretary general of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Philippines.

"Di pa nga tapos ang usapin ng overtime pay ng ating mga teachers, may usapin na naman ngayon ng maka-cut short ang bakasyon ng ating mga teachers," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our discussion on overtime pay has yet to be addressed and now there's talk that the vacation of teachers will be cut short.)

"Tayo po ay handang magbigay ng serbisyo at maglingkod sa panahon ng pandemya. Ang aming panawagan sa Department of Education ay kilalanin ang aming mga batayang karapatan at igalang ito, at in as much as possible ibigay ang karampatang benepisyo."

(We're ready to serve during the pandemic. We call on the Department of Education to recognize our rights, respect these, and give our benefits.)