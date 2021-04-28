No vaccine, no entry? Why lawmaker wants mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A lawmaker on Wednesday said making the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory is important since schools and even restaurants may soon require this before allowing entry.

“Kahit wala itong batas na ito so many of our people will be isolated. Hindi ako magtataka kung sa darating na enrolment sasabihin ng ilang university na private we will accept only students who are vaccinated. Sa mga restaurants, posible na nakalagay sa labas only those who are vaccinated shall be permitted and dine in our restaurant. 'Yun ang mga possibilities, ang mga malls pwede silang gumawa ng regulation na only those vaccinated shall be permitted in our malls,” Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Barzaga has filed House Bill No. 9252, which aims to amend Republic Act 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021.

Section 3 of the bill states, “The COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 shall be mandatory for persons as may be determined by the DOH and shall be given for free at any government hospital or health center, and as provided in Republic Act No. 11525, PROVIDED, That inoculation must, at all times, be science and evidence based.”

Barzaga noted that since the pandemic began last year, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, overwhelming the health system.

“Sa loob ng isang taon ginawa naman natin ang kaukulang hakbang: basic health protocol, nagkaroon tayo ng social o physical distancing. Nagkaroon tayo ng requirement na dapat naka mask at naka face shield. nagkaroon tayo ng policy. Ginawa na natin lahat ng hakbang. Nagkaroon na tayo ng ECQ. Nagkaroon na tayo ng modified enhance quarantine pero nakikita natin lalong dumarami ang COVID,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines logged a total of 1,013,618 cases of COVID-19, including 71,675 active infections.

"As a law student before and even a law professor and being a lawyer, alam naman nating lahat at dapat nating ipaliwanag that our personal freedom are not absolute, they could be restricted under exceptional circumstances at accepted naman natin na 'yung karapatang pantao ng isang indibidwal mas kinikilala ng gobyerno ang pangkalahatang karapatan ng mga nakakrami sa ating lipunan. That has been always the policy. That has been accepted,” Barzaga said on the issue that his bill may be seen as discriminatory.

- TeleRadyo 28 April 2021