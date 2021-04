Mayors want community pantry guidelines to prevent superspreader events

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos on Wednesday said mayors in the capital region are mulling to create guidelines for community pantries to avoid COVID-19 superspreader events.

Capital region mayors are preparing a resolution "urging [pantry organizers] to have prior coordination with the local government units," Abalos told ANC's Headstart.

"We really like to thank organizers of these pantries who really have big hearts and the Bayanihan spirit. It's just that there might be super spreader events. Sayang 'yung gains," he said.

"Magbibigay kayo pero nandito kami to make sure na tama ang pila, ligtas... They should really inform the city," he said.

While the policy is still being finalized, community pantries are urged to create their own guidelines and ensure health protocols are followed, the MMDA chairman said.

"If only these kinds of protocols could be implemented in these community pantries, hindi na aabot pa na makialam ang gobyerno," he said.