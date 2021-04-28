Home  >  News

DFA vows to assert rights in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2021 10:36 PM

China's call for Philippine vessels to stop their activities in the West Philippine Sea stirred up a hornet's nest among Philippine officials. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2021
 
