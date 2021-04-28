Community pantry sa Baclaran Church, tigil muna tuwing Miyerkoles at Linggo

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Itinigil ng Baclaran Church ang operasyon ng community pantry nito tuwing Miyerkoles at Linggo na karaniwang mga araw ng pagsimba sa Our Lady of Perpetual Help Shrine.

Ayon kay Fr. Victorino Cueto, ito’y matapos silang pakiusapan ng lokal na Inter-Agency Task Force na iwasan ang pagbukas ng pantry sa mga araw na iyon para hindi sumabay sa dagsa ng mga nagsisimba at nagnonobena.

Sabi ni Cueto na naiintindihan nila ang pag-aalala ng awtoridad para sa kaligtasan ng mga dumadalo sa simbahan kaya ipinatupad na rin nila ang pakiusap ng IATF simula ngayong linggo.

Bukod sa pag-iingat sa kalusugan ay iniwasan na rin ang araw ng simba dahil limitado ang mga volunteer na magiimpake ng mga donasyon at tatao sa pantry. Kadalasan tatlong pari, tatlong volunteer at isang madre ang tumutulong sa pantry. Hindi rin basta-basta makakasama ang ibang volunteer dahil na rin sa restriction ngayong MECQ.

Sisikapin naman ng simbahan na mapagpatuloy ang operasyon ng pantry tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Sabado.

Isang linggo na nang magbukas ang Laging Saklolo community pantry at talagang pinilahan ito.

Noong nakaraang linggo lang ay umabot ng 500 katao kada araw ang pumipila para sa ayuda mula sa pantry o higit 2,000 na ang natulungan mula sa mga donasyon at budget din ng simbahan.

- TeleRadyo 28 Abril 2021