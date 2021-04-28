Home  >  News

Arrival of Sputnik V vaccines in PH delayed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2021 10:18 PM

Five Metro Manila cities will have to wait longer for their supplies of Sputnik V, the Russian made COVID-19 vaccine.

The scheduled delivery of the doses is postponed due to logistical problems. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2021
