Crisis Alert Level 3 itinaas ng DFA sa Sudan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 08:22 PM

Itinaas na ng Pilipinas ang Crisis Alert Level 3 sa Sudan habang sinisikap na maiuwi ang mahigit 400 Pinoy bago matapos ang 30 araw na ceasefire. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Abril 2023. 

