Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

8 anyos sa QC kidnap case, 2 beses lang umano pinakain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 08:26 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isinailalim na sa inquest proceedings ang umano'y kidnapper ng 8 anyos na bata sa Quezon City. Ikinuwento naman ng nanay ng biktima ang karanasan sa kamay ng dumukot sa kaniya. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Abril 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  kidnapping   inquest proceedings   Quezon City   krimen   crime  