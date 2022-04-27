Home > News Three-day local absentee voting kicks off ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2022 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The three-day absentee voting period in the Philippines got underway Wednesday. More than 84,000 Filipinos are eligible to cast their ballots ahead of election day on May 9. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, 2022 elections Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec local absentee voting LAV Halalan 2022 2022 elections election eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections Philippine elections polls /entertainment/04/27/22/pbb-maxine-naluha-sa-birthday-message-ng-ama/news/04/27/22/comelec-law-department-summons-rose-nono-lin/news/04/27/22/leni-kiko-supporters-may-volunteer-appreciation-day/news/04/27/22/pacquiao-calls-for-revolution-vs-poverty-corruption/entertainment/04/27/22/hong-kong-actor-kenneth-tsang-dies-at-age-87