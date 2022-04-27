Home  >  News

Three-day local absentee voting kicks off

Posted at Apr 27 2022 10:52 PM

The three-day absentee voting period in the Philippines got underway Wednesday. More than 84,000 Filipinos are eligible to cast their ballots ahead of election day on May 9. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2022
