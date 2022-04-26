Home  >  News

Public urged to observe health protocols, even as COVID metrics remain low

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 12:38 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Researchers in the Philippines warned of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, amid the threat of omicron subvariants already fueling a spike in cases overseas. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   PH COVID-19 update  