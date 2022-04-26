Home  >  News

Comelec official: Arrest ‘warning’ meant for instigators of violence in #Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 01:51 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Comelec official Rey Bulay remained unapologetic over his warning to anyone who would cause unrest or violence during the May elections. He insisted his remarks were given a wrong spin by the media and that he has been a victim in this controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Comelec   Rey Bulay   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  