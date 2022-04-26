Home > News Comelec official: Arrest ‘warning’ meant for instigators of violence in #Halalan2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2022 01:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Comelec official Rey Bulay remained unapologetic over his warning to anyone who would cause unrest or violence during the May elections. He insisted his remarks were given a wrong spin by the media and that he has been a victim in this controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec Rey Bulay Halalan 2022 2022 elections election eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections Philippine elections polls /video/business/04/27/22/ph-shares-fall-to-6980-as-foreign-selling-continues/overseas/04/27/22/us-vp-harris-tests-positive-for-covid-says-white-house/news/04/27/22/how-marcos-explains-martial-law-to-younger-generation/entertainment/04/27/22/wils-photo-with-carla-humphries-draws-speculation/video/news/04/27/22/public-still-urged-to-observe-covid-19-health-protocols