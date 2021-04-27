Home  >  News

Reklamong rape-homicide vs 11 respondents sa Dacera case, ibinasura

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 09:52 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Ibinasura ng Makati City Prosecutor's Office ang reklamong rape with homicide laban sa 11 suspek sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant na si Christine Dacera.

Sa inilabas na resolusyon ni Makati City Prosecutor Joan Bolina-Santillan, sinasabing ibinasura ang reklamo dahil sa kawalan ng probable cause lalo’t hindi napatunayan na may nagawang krimen ang mga respondent.

Disyembre 31 nang mag-book ng hotel room sa City Garden Hotel si Dacera kasama ang kaniyang mga kaibigan para salubungin ang Bagong Taon. Sa Room 2209 ginawa ng magkakaibgan ang pagsalubong, at may mga nakasama rin umano silang mag-party sa katabing kuwarto na Room 2207. 

Pagsapit ng madaling araw ay nakaramdam ng pananakit ng ulo si Dacera at kalauna'y nawalan ng malay. Idineklarang patay si Dacera nang dalhin sa ospital. 

Nauna nang lumabas sa medico legal report ng Philippine National Police na ruptured aortic aneurysm ang ikinamatay ni Dacera at walang homicide sa nangyari, bagay na tinutulan ng pamilyang Dacera.

- TeleRadyo 27 Abril 2021
Read More:  Chrtistine Dacera   flight attendant   Makati City Prosecutor's Office   Dacera rape with homicide case   PNP  