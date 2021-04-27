Home  >  News

Former congressman slams red-tagging by SolGen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 10:47 PM

Philippine Solicitor General Jose Calida red-baited a former lawmaker during the resumption of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on the Anti-Terrorism Act. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2021
