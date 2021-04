FDA says working to ensure safety, quality of Ivermectin for human use

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it was working to ensure that quality and safety requirements are met in the registration of Ivermectin for human use.

FDA director general Eric Domingo made the remark after calls for urgency from one of the anti-parasitic drug's proponents Dr. Benigno Agbayani Jr. of the Concerned Doctors and Citizens (CDC) of the Philippines.

"I would like to assure Dr. Agbayani that I hardly sleep looking to make this product available safely. Meron talagang minimum requirements for safety and quality na hindi pwedeng i-let go," he told ANC's Headstart.

(There are minimum requirements for safety and quality that we can't let go.)

"Once these are met, we will make sure the proper, good quality drugs are available to people. We are one in wanting to have medicines available to everybody."

Agbayani had said the FDA was "behaving as if there’s no urgency."

"I’m happy for him to register it. He can take his time kung wala namang (if there's no) emergency. If I were in his place, I’d not sleep to get this drug registered as soon as possible...The hospitals would not be as full as they are now," he said.

The FDA earlier allowed three hospitals to use Ivermectin as potential treatment against COVID-19.

"These are medium and big hospitals, private. I think there’s another one nga yesterday. I’m not sure if a fourth one has been granted CSP (compassionate special permit) also," Domingo said.