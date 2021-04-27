COVID-19 home care package makatutulong para lumuwag mga ospital: DILG

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Malaki ang maitutulong ng ginagawang home care package ng Department of Health para mabawasan ang mga ospital ng mga pasyenteng may COVID-19.

Ayon kay Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ngayong Martes, suportado nila ang home care package para sa mga Pilipinong may COVID-19 na kaya namang sa bahay na lamang magpagaling.

“Maganda yan. Kasi sa kakulangan sa ating isolation facilities dahil tumaas yung numero, pinapayagan na rin yung ibang home quarantine. At kailangang meron din silang kaalaman at doon papasok yung ating Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams,” pahayag ni Año.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo, sinabi ni Año na mas kilala ng mga barangay ang sitwasyon sa kanilang lugar.

“Kung ikaw naman ay asymptomatic o kaya mild, at meron namang lugar sa bahay mo na mag-quarantine at mag-isolate ka, malaking tulong yan para mabawasan yung ating mga nasa isolation facilities at mailabas natin yung mga gumaling na galing ng hospitals at luluwag naman ang mga hospitals natin,” sabi niya.

Ipinag-utos na ng Office of the President sa Department of Health na agad na gumawa ng home care package, na maglalaman ng mga bitamina at gamot para sa mga pasyenteng sa bahay magpapagaling.

- TeleRadyo 27 Abril 2021