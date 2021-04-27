Home  >  News

Community pantry ng Caloocan anti-drug abuse office, maagang pinilahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 08:45 AM | Updated as of Apr 27 2021 08:53 AM

MAYNILA—Maagang pinilahan ng mga residente ng Barangay 59, South Caloocan ang community pantry na inorganisa Caloocan anti-drug abuse office.

Ito ang ika-2 araw ng kanilang community pantry na pawang mga volunteer ng rehabilitation program ang namimigay ng iba’t ibang pagkain, tulad ng sariwang gulay at iba pa.

May mga delata rin silang ipinamimigay at face shield.

Isa sa mga volunteer ay si Osang na gumamit dati ng ipinagbabawal na gamot. Nagpa-rehabilitate siya kasama ang asawa noong 2016.

Bilang pasasalamat, nag-volunteer sila sa community pantry.

“Para po makatulong sa program na tumulong sa amin,” ani Osang.

Mahigpit na ipinatutupad ang physical distancing at nasa 230 na ang mga residenteng nabigyan nila pagkain.

Iikot ang community pantry ng grupo sa ibang mga lugar sa Caloocan sa mga susunod na mga araw. — TeleRadyo 27 Abril 2021
