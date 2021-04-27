Home  >  News

'Barangayanihan' hindi nakikipag-kompetensiya sa community pantries: PNP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 12:38 PM | Updated as of Apr 27 2021 12:40 PM

MAYNILA - Inilunsad noong nakaraang linggo ng Philippine National Police ang proyektong "PNP Barangayanihan" bilang tugon sa gutom na dala ng pandemya.

Ayon kay Police Brig. Gen. Harris Fama, deputy director for police community relations ng PNP, hindi sila nakikipag-kompetensiya sa community pantries na nagsulputan nitong buwan sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa.

"Hindi naman kami nakikipag-compete. Ang layunin namin ay serbisyo... Long before this pandemic, ginagawa na namin ito," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Martes.

Sa pamamagitan ng "PNP Barangayanihan," nagtatayo ng mga food bank ang pulisya sa labas ng kanilang mga estasyon.

Ani Fama, hindi tutol ang PNP sa mga community pantry.

"Wala naman pong problema do'n sa community pantry. Ang ating PNP ay hindi sumasalungat diyan kasi nga nakakatulong ito bagkos in-appreciate namin," aniya.

"Ang hindi lang talaga maganda dito ay 'yon na nga dadagdagan ng mga papeletos na laban sa ating gobyerno. Hindi na kami papayag diyan," dagdag ni Fama.

