Mas matinding init posibleng maramdaman sa mga susunod na araw

Posted at Apr 26 2023 07:10 PM

Kung matindi na ang init na nararamdaman ngayon, ihanda na ang sarili dahil posibleng mas iinit pa ang panahon sa mga susunod na araw. Kasabay niyan ang pagtaas ng posibilidad ng El Niño sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Bosano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Abril 2023

