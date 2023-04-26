Home  >  News

Grupo ng mga Pinoy sa Sudan, tumakas papuntang border

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2023 10:31 AM

MAYNILA — Sa gitna ng kaguluhan sa Sudan bunsod ng bakbakan sa pagitan ng 2 paksyon ng militar, nakapanayam ng ABS-CBN News ang isang Pilipinong tumakas mula sa kaguluhan. 

Kuwento ng Pilipinong estudyante ng Islamic Studies na si Hamza Darimbang, mula sa kabisera ng Sudan sa Khartoum, lumikas siya sa kanyang tinitirhang bahay kasama ang iba pang mga estudyanteng Pinoy at pumunta sa kanilang unibersidad.

Hindi na nahintay ng grupo ni Hamza ang rescue mula sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cairo, kaya umarkila na ang ilan ng bus para makalayo sa bakbakan sa Khartoum.

Mula dito ay lumikas muli sila palabas ng Khartoum, papunta sa lugar kung saan sila mas ligtas. 

Hirap din anila sila sa komunikasyon dahil nawala na ang internet connection ng Sudani network at free data lamang ang gamit nila para makausap ang mga kapamilya sa Pilipinas.

Umuusok ang ilang gusali kasunod ng bakbakan sa pagitan ng Sudanese army at paramilitaries sa Khartoum, Sudan, Abril 18, 2023. EPA-EFE/Stringer 
Sa ngayon, by batch ang pagpunta ng mga grupo ng Pinoy na sasakay ng inarkila nilang mga bus papuntang border ng Sudan dahil naka-ceasefire ang bakbakan ng militar.

Umaasa sila na may sasalubong na sa kanila doong taga-embahada para tumulong.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople na 2 grupo ang ipapadala nila sa Egypt para tumulong sa pag-rescue ng mga Pilipinong naipit sa kaguluhan sa Sudan.

Ang isang grupo ay magbibigay suporta sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cairo, at ang pangalawang grupo naman ay magtatayo ng temporary shelter o pansamantalang tirahan sa border.

— TeleRadyo, 26 Abril 2023
