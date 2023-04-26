Home  >  News

9 pamilya nasunugan ng bahay sa Makati

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2023 08:20 AM

MAYNILA -- Siyam na malalaking pamilya ang nawalan ng bahay makaraang sumiklab ang sunog sa Barangay East Rembo sa Makati City.

Dikit-dikit ang mga bahay, at gawa pa sa light materials kaya mabilis na kumalat ang apoy.

Umabot ng ikalawang alarma ang sunog bago ito nakontrol ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). 

Natukoy na ng BFP kung saang bahay nagsimula ang apoy pero inaalam pa nila ang naging sanhi nito.

Nakausap ng ABS-CBN News ang isa sa mga pamilya at sinabi nilang wala sila sa loob ng bahay ng mangyari ang sunog.

Wala kasing kuryente sa kanila kaya lumabas muna sila para magpahangin.

Wala namang nasaktan pero merong isang residente na kinailangan bigyan ng tulong medikal matapos itong mahimatay.

Umaabot ng siyam na bahay ang nasunog at tinatayang nasa P375,000 ang halaga ng pinsala. 

Isa-isa nang sinusundo ng barangay officials ang mga naapektuhang residente para dalhin sa barangay hall, at doon muna mamalagi.

--TeleRadyo, 26 April 2023 
