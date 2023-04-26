2nd extension sa SIM card registration, malabo: DICT

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Malabo nang magkaroon po ng pangalawang extension o pagpapalawig ng SIM card registration, ayon sa isang opisyal ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).



Pinayagan kahapon ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. nitong Lunes ang 90 araw na extension ng SIM card registration.

Pinapayagan ng SIM Card Registration Act ang hanggang 120 araw na extension ng nasabing pagpapatala.

“Based on the discussion po hindi na po. That will be the final extension po, yung 90-day period po na extension po na ‘yun,” ani NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan.

Ayon kay Salvahan, pinayagan ang 90-day extension ng SIM card registration para bigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga nahirapan sa pagpapatala na ayusin ang kanilang mga requirements.

“Yun po yung tinitingnan po natin na main consideration as well as yung mga naging issues and concerns po nila. Kung may mga nagsasabi po noon na they lack the necessary government-issued IDs, so we think po that by giving them this 90 day period of extension, they will be able to secure those necessary IDs and address all other concerns like yung they’re not really that tech-savvy or they’re really not literate in registering,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa opisyal, may 87.4 milyon nang rehistradong SIM card sa bansa base sa datos nila noong April 24.

Hinikayat ni Salvahan ang publiko na i-register na ang kanilang SIM cards sa lalong madaling panahon.

"We consistently remind the public to please register. Ito nga, for the last two days before the deadline was announced we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of registrants. Three days ago it was 2.4 million, yesterday or the other day it was 4.4 million.

"So if you are minded to register your sim, we urge you to register na po this early. Please do not wait for the deadline," aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 26 Abril 2023