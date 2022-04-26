Home  >  News

Supreme Court upholds decision leaving anti-terror law mostly intact

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 11:45 PM

The Philippine Supreme Court dealt a final blow to petitions against the country's controversial anti-terrorism law.

It upheld its own ruling last year which kept the measure mostly intact. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022
