Supreme Court upholds decision leaving anti-terror law mostly intact

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 11:45 PM

The Philippine Supreme Court dealt a final blow to petitions against the country's controversial anti-terrorism law. It upheld its own ruling last year which kept the measure mostly intact.

- The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022