Home  >  News

PNP nabs hackers allegedly behind Smartmatic data breach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 11:51 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine police arrest several suspects allegedly behind a breach in the automated system of the Commission on Elections' technology contractor. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Comelec   Rey Bulay   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  