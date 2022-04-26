Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Only 3 out of the country's 17 regions are likely to gain social and economic benefits from having carried out population management efforts, according to a study by a population expert.

Assistant professor Michael del Mundo of the University of the Philippines' Population Institute said the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Cordillera Administrative Region would benefit from the potential "demographic dividend".

Demographic dividend is a result of an accelerated growth in the economy by capitalizing on the country's population age structure, he said.

Del Mundo said the "most notable" among lagging regions were Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

"The scenario in the lagging regions... we can summarize it as having a relatively higher number of effective consumers compared to their number of effective workers," he said.

"This suggests that resources are tied up to consumption and expenditure instead of investment and savings. Spending is more on basic services and necessities instead of investing for growth."

Effective workers are the number of workers in the region who are economically productive while effective consumers are the number of consumers in the region adjusted for consumption patterns by age, he said.

Del Mundo said lagging regions would be able to catch up with the help of policy implementations and program interventions by the government.

To do that, the government must address high fertility rates and strengthen investment in human capital, which means improving education and health outcome of workers, he said.

Del Mundo also noted that labor market conditions must be improved by creating more jobs, address high youth employment and encourage more women to be part of labor force, he added.