Lasing na Chinese na bumangga sa concrete barriers inaresto sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 06:37 AM | Updated as of Apr 26 2022 07:00 AM

MAYNILA – Wala na ngang lisensiya, lasing pa.

Iyan ang nadiskubre ng mga awtoridad matapos banggain ng sasakyang minamaneho ng isang Chinese citizen ang concrete barriers sa Quezon Avenue sa Quezon City, Martes ng madaling araw.

Hindi siya nasugatan kahit pa bumaliktad pa ang kaniyang minamanehong SUV.

Sinailalim agad siya sa kustodiya dahil wala siya umanong driver's license at nangangamoy alak din.

Positibo sa impluwensya ng alak ang inaresto sa isinagawang field sobriety test at alcohol breath analyzer test.

Nahaharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 at Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Damage to Government Property. – Ulat ni Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

