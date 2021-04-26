Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Manila Police namigay ng lugaw, bigas sa Quiapo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 11:09 AM

MAYNILA - Namigay ng lugaw, bigas, face masks at face shields ang Manila Police sa Plaza Miranda sa Quiapo nitong Lunes.

Nasa 30 indibidwal ang nakatanggap nito mula sa pansamantalang community pantry na itinayo ng Plaza Miranda Police Precinct at Barangay 306.

Plano ng pulisya na magtayo ng community pantry sa iba pang lugar sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila bawat araw.

--Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

