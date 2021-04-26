Home  >  News

Lacson wants Parlade removed from anti-insurgency task force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 11:05 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Over a dozen Philippine senators back a resolution seeking to censure Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, one of the spokespersons of the government's anti-Communist task force. 

Parlade and another task force spokesperson were earlier ordered to stop issuing critical comments on community pantry organizers. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   Senate   NTF-ELCAC   Antonio Parlade   Parlade gag order   Parlade red tagging  