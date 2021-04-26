Home  >  News

DOH, private hospitals back extension of MECQ in Metro Manila, nearby provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 11:00 PM

Officials of the Department of Health and the country's private hospitals support an extension of current quarantine restrictions in the greater Manila area.

As the country's total infections surpass one million, the government denies this is a negative reflection of its handling of the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2021
 
