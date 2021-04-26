DOH, private hospitals back extension of MECQ in Metro Manila, nearby provinces
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 26 2021 11:00 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, Department of Health, MECQ, modified enhanced community quarantine, PH COVID-19 cases 1 million, coronavirus, COVID-19
- /news/04/26/21/lalaki-patay-sunog-makati-apr262021
- /business/04/26/21/house-panel-says-p123-b-shortfall-found-in-excise-tax-collections-on-sweet-drinks
- /news/04/26/21/ward-in-eva-macapagal-super-terminal-converted-into-covid-19-isolation-facility
- /overseas/04/26/21/japans-covid-19-death-toll-tops-10000
- /news/04/26/21/solon-files-bill-to-make-covid-19-vaccination-mandatory