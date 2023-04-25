Home > News PH gov't approves 90-day extension to mandatory SIM registration deadline ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 25 2023 11:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A government-mandated SIM registration in the Philippines is extended by three months amid a low turnout ahead of its April 26 deadline. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight SIM registration SIM Registration Act /video/news/04/25/23/military-leaders-in-sudan-agree-to-72-hour-ceasefire/life/04/25/23/dekada-70-anak-datu-win-big-in-gawad-buhay-awards/spotlight/04/25/23/top-challenges-to-a-biden-reelection/sports/04/25/23/sibol-aims-for-more-medals-in-cambodia-sea-games/life/04/25/23/puppy-saves-child-from-burning-house-in-gensan