PH gov't approves 90-day extension to mandatory SIM registration deadline

Posted at Apr 25 2023 11:16 PM

A government-mandated SIM registration in the Philippines is extended by three months amid a low turnout ahead of its April 26 deadline. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2023
