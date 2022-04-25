Home  >  News

Masungi Georeserve nanganganib dahil sa mga 'ilegal na estruktura'

Posted at Apr 25 2022 07:19 PM

Nanganganib ang Masungi Georeserve sa Rizal dahil sa mga ilegal umano na estrukturang itinatayo doon, na posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha sa Metro Manila. Ang bahaging ito ng kabundukan ng probinsiya ang isa sa huling kagubatang malapit sa Metro Manila. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Abril 2022

