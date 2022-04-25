Home  >  News

PH rolls out second COVID booster shot for immunocompromised individuals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2022 11:21 PM

Immunocompromised individuals in the Philippines got their second COVID-19 booster shot, as the country's rollout gets underway. The vaccine drive was off to a slow start. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2022
