Home > News

PH rolls out second COVID booster shot for immunocompromised individuals

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 25 2022 11:21 PM

Immunocompromised individuals in the Philippines got their second COVID-19 booster shot, as the country's rollout gets underway.

The vaccine drive was off to a slow start.

- The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2022