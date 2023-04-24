Home  >  News

Mga tindero ng SIM card, naniningil nang dagdag P20-P50 para sa registration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2023 09:07 AM

MAYNILA -- Dalawang araw na lang at deadline na ng SIM card registration kaya naman marami ang humahabol para makapagparehistro ng kanilang mga SIM.

Sa Baclaran, tinutulungan ng mga SIM card seller ang kanilang customer na mag register pero naniningil sila ng karagdagang bayad lalo na kung de-keypad na cellphone ang kanilang gamit.

Ayon sa mga nagbebenta ng SIM, kumakain ng malaking internet data ang SIM card registration. Kung mahina ang inyong internet, magre-refresh ang website at kinakailangan muling mag fill-up ng form.

Kaya naman may dagdag singil sila na P20 hanggang P50, depende na rin sa kayang ibigay ng customer, dahil wala naman silang WiFi at tanging ang data nila ang ginagamit.

Sa kabila nito, mabenta pa rin ang kanilang mga SIM card.

Umaasa naman ang ilang users na ma-extend ang SIM card registration.

Base sa datos, hindi pa umaabot sa 60 porsyento ng SIM users ang nakapagparehistro sa mga telecommunications company.

Kaya paalala ng Department of Information and Communications Technoligy (DICT), magparehistro na ng inyong SIM para maiwasan na ma-deactivate ang inyong numbers.

--TeleRadyo, 24 April 2023

