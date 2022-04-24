Home  >  News

#Halalan2022: Ilang Pinoy, nagrereklamo sa status sa precinct finder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2022 08:06 PM

Kaliwa’t kanan ang mga nagrereklamo matapos mailunsad ang online voter verifier o precinct finder. May ilan kasing deactivated, no record, o under review ang status kahit active voter umano sila. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 24 Abril 2022.

