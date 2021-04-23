Home  >  News

PH files new diplomatic protest over ‘threatening’ presence of Chinese ships in West PH Sea

Posted at Apr 24 2021 01:02 AM

The Philippines again protested what it called the threatening presence of Chinese ships in Philippine waters. The dispute has resurfaced allegations that President Duterte has given his verbal approval for Chinese fishing vessels to operate in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Willard Cheng reports. — The World Tonight, ANC, April 23, 2021
