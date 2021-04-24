Ilang sundalo, pulis bumuo rin ng mga community pantry

Watch more in iWantTFC

Buhay na buhay at patuloy na kumakalat ang diwa ng bayanihan at pagtutulungang nasimulan sa Maginhawa Street sa Quezon City. Bumuo na rin ng kani-kanilang bersiyon ng community pantry ang mga sundalo at pulis sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa para sa mga nangangailangan. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 24 Abril 2021.