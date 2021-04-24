Home  >  News

Ilang sundalo, pulis bumuo rin ng mga community pantry

Posted at Apr 24 2021 07:53 PM

Buhay na buhay at patuloy na kumakalat ang diwa ng bayanihan at pagtutulungang nasimulan sa Maginhawa Street sa Quezon City. Bumuo na rin ng kani-kanilang bersiyon ng community pantry ang mga sundalo at pulis sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa para sa mga nangangailangan. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 24 Abril 2021.

