Dagdag-linya ng komunikasyon makatutulong sa paglutas ng mga isyu ng PH, China: Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2023 07:05 PM

Tiwala si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na mareresolba ng Pilipinas at Tsina ang ano mang hindi pagkakaunawaan sa isyu ng Taiwan at West Philippine Sea dahil sa mga dagdag na linya ng komunikasyon na isinulong sa pag-uusap nila ng bumisitang Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Pinaghahandaan na rin ni Marcos ang pagbisita naman niya sa United States at nakatakdang pulong kay US President Joe Biden. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 23 Abril 2023

