MANILA – Government continues to find it hard inoculating more individuals forCOVID-19 even if it has taken the campaign from house to house, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said while the department has been successful in high-yield areas, it still needs to employ more strategies to increase vaccinations in other areas with low uptake.

"Maganda on one hand pero maraming challenges. Sa mga high-yield areas, maganda ’yung house to house. Pero ’yung sa ibang areas, medyo napatid at na-frustrate ang ating health workers kasi kahit nag-house-to-house, marami pa rin ang ayaw magpabakuna," Cabotaje said in a televised briefing.

"Lahat ng areas sa bansa nag-house-to-house. Ang ating latest special vaccination days ginawa natin sa Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, buong Region 2, tapos ’yung ibang frustrations ng ibang ating health care workers, madaming pumunta, nag-house-to-house, pero kaunti lang po yung nagpabakuna"

There will be special vaccination sites in the Bangsamoro region, which still has a low vaccine coverage.

Health authorities will also focus on high-yield areas so "efforts would not be wasted."

The Philippines has vaccinated an average of 200,000 individuals daily in recent days, Cabotaje added.

If authorities can administer 250,000 shots every day until the end of April, the number of fully immunized individuals may increase to 69 million, she added.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier warned that some 27 million COVID-19 jabs would expire by July.

Based on government data, the country has fully vaccinated some 67.1 million individuals, while about 12.7 million have received booster shots.

Government is preparing to rollout the second round of COVID-19 boosters to the immunocompromised, which is expected to start next week.