MANILA – Filipino voters in New York and surrounding states should expect their ballots to be released Saturday morning (US time), a Philippine consul-general on Saturday said.

"By (Saturday) morning, 100 percent sa mga balota ay nailabas na natin," Consul-General Elmer Cato of the Philippine consulate in New York said.

He said his staff worked through the Holy Week to make up for the delay in mailing the election pockets.

"Dahil sa puyat at pagod, humina ang katawan ng mga consulado. As of now, kalahati sa amin ay either COVID positive or exposed to those who were positive," Cato told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He also dispelled talk that pre-shaded ballots were being sent out to voters, emphasizing that his office has a rigorous system to check that ballots are not tampered.

"Since dumating ’yan ’yung prosesong ginagawa natin we have to check the contents of the envelope, make sure na walang pre-shaded. Kasi may nagsasabi may pre-shaded ballots daw. Chine-check namin ’yan ... Wala naman tayong nakita," Cato said.

Ricarte Abejuela, chairman of the special board of election inspectors chair at the New York consulate, said there were 39,048 registered voters in the US northeast coast.

The final testing and sealing of vote counting machines was conducted on April 13, which verified 20 polling precincts for the 10 states covered by the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

