Umano’y supplier ng droga sa Antipolo, Taytay timbog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 06:39 AM

MAYNILA – Isang tinuturong supplier umano ng ilegal na droga sa mga lungsod ng Antipolo at Taytay ang hinuli ng mga awtoridad.

Ayon sa Rizal Police Provincial Office nitong Huwebes, nasakote ang suspek sa isang buy-bust operation kung saan 70 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na aabot sa P500,000 ang halaga ang nakumpiska.

Isang SUV rin ang narekober mula sa suspek na matagal na umanong minanmanan ng mga awtoridad.

Paulit-ulit na lumulutang umano ang pangalan ng suspek sa mga impormasyong nakalap mula sa mga user at pusher na inaresto sa Taytay at Antipolo.

Nakakulong sa Taytay Municipal Police Station ang suspek na nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022. –Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

