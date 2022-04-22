Home  >  News

Suspects behind attack vs Ka Leody, tribal leaders identified: PNP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 11:14 PM

Philippine police say they've identified several suspects in Tuesday's armed attack on presidential bet Leody de Guzman and a group of tribal leaders in Bukidnon province. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 22, 2022
