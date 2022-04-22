Home  >  News

DOH OKs launch of 2nd COVID booster shot next week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 11:17 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine health authorities approve the launch of a second anti-COVID booster shot by next week. First in line to receive the second booster jab are immunocompromised persons. But the health secretary clarifies not all persons in the so-called A3 vaccine priority group can get the additional shot. Vivienne Gulla reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 22, 2022
Read More:  COVID booster shot   Philippine health authorities   A3 vaccine priority group  