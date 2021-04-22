Home  >  News

Senators, public call for defunding anti-communist task force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2021 11:02 PM

Calls have emerged to defund or outright abolish the Philippine government's anti-communism task force amid the continuous red-baiting by its spokesperson. His latest target -- the organizer of the first community pantry -- he likened to Satan. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 22, 2021 
