Waivers for cash aid? Gov't urged to probe waivers in exchange for receiving COVID-19 aid

MANILA - Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno on Thursday urged state agencies to look into incidents of residents being asked to sign waivers after receiving their COVID-19 assistance from government.

"First I think they should conduct an investigation, where this is happening, is this sanctioned by the state and make sure that practice is stopped," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Nakamonitor kami ng incidents na kapag nagbibigay sila ng ayuda, pinapapirma sila ng waiver. Some people may not know what they’re signing is a waiver. You might be signing away your rights...People will sign anything to get help."

(We've monitored incidents where people are being asked to sign a waiver after receiving government aid.)

11. Kung papirmahin kayo ng kahit anong dokumento (like an acknowledgment na binisita kayo), basahing maiigi at sabihing kailangan nyo muna kumonsulta ng abogado bago pumirma. Posibleng may waiver of rights ito, and this can prejudice your right to file a case kung kailangan. — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) April 21, 2021

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said beneficiaries of lockdown aid are not required to sign a waiver to get the assistance meant to help them cope with the toughest lockdown level recently imposed in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces.

The agency's spokesman Jonathan Malaya made the comment after reports that personnel in a Bulacan town required cash aid beneficiaries to sign a waiver saying they have no complaints against officials.

"Wala pong ibang lugar na nag-require ng waiver diumano," he said in a public briefing.

(No other place allegedly required a waiver.)

The interior department's guidelines on the aid distribution and the town mayor's order lacked any requirement of a waiver, Malaya said.

"Kinu-confirm po muna namin ang itong report na 'to, kung totoo nga na may waiver at hinihintay namin ang paliwanag po," he added.

(We are trying to confirm is this report is try, if there was really a waiver, and we are waiting for explanation.)