'Unsung heroes': Nursing attendants take quick break while in protective gear

MANILA - A photo of 2 nursing attendants taking a quick rest in their protective gear at a hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga has gone viral as a resident doctor described them as "unsung heroes."

Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital medical chief, said the 2 nursing attendants were just taking a break in their personal protective equipment after the hospital recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases last week, with 97 to 98 percent of its COVID-19 bed capacity occupied.

She said the current COVID-19 bed capacity is at 90 percent, with 71 out of 82 beds of its critical care unit occupied.

"Ang mga ganito kasing klase ng pasyente nangangailangan ng utmost attention...Pagdating sa oxygen supply ito talaga ang taxing sa aming nurse attendants kaya saludo ako sa aming nurse attendants. Konting pahinga lang 'yan, magpapalit na naman ng oxygen sa mga pasyente namin." she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(These kinds of patients need the utmost attention...When it comes to oxygen supply, this is the most taxing to our nurse attendants, which is why I salute them. They would rest for a bit then they would have to change the oxygen supply of our patients.)

"At the minimum, isa o dalawang oras silang nakasuot ng kanilang PPE (personal protective equipment) dahil iikutan nila ang kanilang nasasaukpan na beds."

(At the minimum, they wear their PPEs for 1 to 2 hours when they do rounds on their designated patients.)

Nurses and nursing attendants are deployed for a 7-week duty after which they would rest, Chichioco said.

The hospital has pre-deployment activities including mental health assessment and has a 24 hour mental health hotline during deployment, she added.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 9,227 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to 962,307. Of this figure, 116,434 or 12.1 percent are active.

It is forecast to reach 1 million total cases by end of the month, according to independent research group OCTA.