Suspek sa pagpatay sa tricycle driver noong 2019, timbog

Posted at Apr 22 2021 08:04 AM

MAYNILA - Matapos ang dalawang taong pagtatago, naaresto na ang most wanted person ng Batangas CIDG na suspek sa pagpatay sa isang tricycle driver.

Taong 2019 nang hampasin ng suspek ng dos-por-dos ang biktima na si Nelson Magbag sa Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

Nasa 20-anyos lang noon ang suspek na walang habas na hinambalos ang biktima. Agad siyang tumakas mangyari ang krimen.

Natunton siya ng Batangas CIDG sa Antipolo City, Rizal nitong Miyerkoles kung saan siya nakitira sa kakilala.

Sa imbestigasyon, miyembro umano siya ng "Bahala na Gang" noong sa Quezon City pa siya namamalagi.

Nahaharap siya sa kasong murder.--Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

