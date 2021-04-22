Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Magtataho, sorbetero hinangaan sa pagbibigay sa mga community pantry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2021 08:29 PM

Hindi maawat ang paglaganap ng community pantry sa iba-ibang bahagi ng bansa. Maging ang ilang Pilipino na salat man sa salapi ay may paraan pa rin para maibahagi ang kanilang tulong. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Huwebes , 22 Abril 2021

