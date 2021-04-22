Home  >  News

Hilera ng mga tindahan sa Barangay Bagong Silangan sa QC nasunog

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2021 08:05 AM

MAYNILA - Natupok ang magkakadikit na pitong commercial establishment sa Dove Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan sa Quezon City, Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Ayon sa Quezon City BFP, hilera ng mga tindahan ng damit, bakery at tindahan ng itlog ang unang nasunog alas-9 ng gabi.

Agad iniakyat sa unang alarma ang pagsiklab matapos nitong kumalat sa iba pang establisimiyento tulad ng motorshop, milk tea shop at dalawa pang stall. Alas-10 ng gabi nang maapula ito ng BFP.

Ayon sa Quezon City Task Force Disiplina, rumuronda sila nang may makitang usok sa isa sa mga establisimiyento. Nang lapitan nila ay may umaapoy na sa bubong. Sinubukan pa anila apulahin ang sunog pero hindi kinaya.

Wala namang mga tao sa loob dahil sarado na rin ang mga tindahan nang maganap ang sunog.

Isa sa iniimbestigahang sanhi ng apoy ay sira sa electrical circuit.

Tinatayang nasa P500,000 ang pinsala mula sa natupok na pitong establisimiyento.

