Watch more on iWantTFC

An alleged high-level government conspiracy to kill suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. Teves claims this supposed plot is forcing him to stay overseas while being blamed for the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. He also hints at another motive behind Degamo's killing. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2023